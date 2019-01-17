Pakistani model Fia Khan weds Turkish boyfriend Tolga Erken

Pakistani model and actor Sofia Khan, better known as Fia Khan is ringing in the new year by tying the knot with her Turkish boyfriend Tolga Erken in Germany on Wednesday.



The actor of Teefa in Trouble fame hosted her wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin on Wednesday with her significant other from Turkey by her side.

The Besharam actor publicized the news of her marriage on Instagram with a picture of the newly-weds cutting a cake with the caption 'I'm Yours, Tolga Erken'.









The model could be seen donning a gold lehnga choli designed by Rana Noman Haq paired with Deeya Jewellery.

On the other hand, the groom rocked a black sherwani designed by Fas Designs.

Fia, who has been engaged to Tolga since August of 2017 had earlier also dropped hints of her previous marriage not ending well.

"I used to laugh when [a] few friends of mine used to say, 'Sometimes in life, you have to kiss a few ugly frogs to find your prince.' Now, I truly believe it! As I never thought I could ever fall in love, trust or believe in a relationship again … but as they say the best relationships are the ones you never saw coming…” she stated.