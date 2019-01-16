close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Google webmasters announce new feature

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

Internet search giant Google has announced that a new feature is now available in Search Console.

“Yay! A new feature is now available in Search Console!,” read a message by Google Webmasters, a verified account, on Twitter on Wednesday.

It has urged users to check the new feature and give their feedback.

“You can now see the HTTP response, page resources, JS logs and a rendered screenshot for a crawled page right from within the Inspect URL tool! Go check it out and let us know what you think!,” it added. 

