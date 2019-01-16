Google webmasters announce new feature

Internet search giant Google has announced that a new feature is now available in Search Console.



“Yay! A new feature is now available in Search Console!,” read a message by Google Webmasters, a verified account, on Twitter on Wednesday.

It has urged users to check the new feature and give their feedback.

“You can now see the HTTP response, page resources, JS logs and a rendered screenshot for a crawled page right from within the Inspect URL tool! Go check it out and let us know what you think!,” it added.