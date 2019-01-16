Did ex Alia, beau Ranbir ditch Sidharth Malhotra's birthday invite?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a hit couple. However, it is no secret that Alia used to date Sidharth Malhotra back in the day before parting ways with him in 2017.

According to the rumour mills, Sidharth was not happy at Alia moving on so quickly to Ranbir just weeks after the two had broken up. Whereas Alia has kept Sidharth at bay since then.

Earlier, there were reports that Alia had completely ignored Sidharth when a delegation from Bollywood went on to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, it seems like Alia and her beau Ranbir received an invite to Sidharth’s birthday bash, who has turned 34-year-old today.

As per an entertainment website, Sidharth wanted to thaw cold vibes with Ranbir and Alia which is why he had invited them to his party at his residence last night.

While Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and other celebrities marked their presence, Ranbir and Alia were nowhere to be seen.



On the work front, Sidharth will star next in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

While Sidharth will be seen as Abhay, a man who is in the business of abducting bachelors with the intention of getting them forcefully married, Parineeti will play his childhood sweetheart, Babli.