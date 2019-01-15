Selena Gomez breaks Instagram sabbatical, is ‘becoming better’ after rehab

American singing sensation Selena Gomez had announced to go on a six-month long sabbatical on Instagram owing to her rehab sessions, something which had come as asad news for her 144 followers on the social networking app.



The 24-year-old singer, however, has broken her long term silence on Instagram now, she announced in a recent post.

The Taki Taki singer shared with her fans that she is happy and on her road to recovering healthily. Selena also expressed gratitude to all those who loved her and supported her during her toughest times.

"It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” read her post.

Check out Selena's endearing and empowering post below:





Her post has mustered over 3.6 million likes over the span of just three hours and is still roaring.

Selena is also looking forward to releasing her new album this year.



