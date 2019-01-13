Captain Marvel's Brie Larson and musician Alex Baldwin call off engagement

Hollywood star Brie Larson and musician Alex Greenwald called off their two-year engagement for the time being on Saturday.

According to a report by People citing multiple sources, the pair has taken a step back from their relationship for now, breaking their almost three-year betrothal.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” revealed the source.

While Larson made it a point to keep her personal life away from the world, the news was dropped after conjectures of the two drifting away as the Phantom Planet member largely remained missing from the Captain Marvel actor’s Instagram with their last post together being from November last year captioned: “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.” #CharlotteBrontë.”

The two had gotten engaged in March of 2016 during their Tokyo trip, with Larson showing off her ring, solidifying the news then at the Saturday Night Live after party.