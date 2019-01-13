Controversy-ridden 'Super 30' gets a release date

After an extensive period of fighting off the controversies it got ensnared into, Bollywood’s contentious upcoming film Super 30, has finally received a release date.



Taking to Twitter, the star of the film, megastar Hrithik Roshan announced July 26 at the release date for the project, centered around mathematician Anand Kumar and his coaching program of the same name, ‘Super 30’.

“Happy to announce that#Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019,” read his tweet.

The film had become subject to controversy after its director Vikas Bahl was caught up in the #MeToo storm that enveloped India last year, stalling the film’s release from January 25 2019 to now July 26.

Addressing the allegations placed on the Queen director, Hrithik released a statement saying: “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”

“All the proven sexual offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up”, he added further.