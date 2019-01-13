Akon's message for PM Imran Khan

While American singer Akon is heading to Pakistan to perform for his fans on this side of the world, there is one particular individual who he is looking forward to see –Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Turning to Twitter, the 45-year-old Smack That hit maker sent out a video message to the Pakistani premier, expressing his thoughts before he flies into the country in April to perform.

“Yo, Imran Khan, It’s ya boy Akon, I’m looking forward to coming to Pakistan, are you ready for me,” he states.

The singer will be heading to the country to commence the World Soccer Stars event, with his concerts scheduled in Karachi and Lahore from April 26 to 29.

The performance will come as part of the football legends event which also included Brazilian footballer Ricardo Kaka and Portuguese football star Luis Figo who had also made a visit to the country on January 10.

“It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars,” Akon had tweeted earlier regarding his visit.