Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ shooting to start from April

MUMBAI: Bollywood super actor Salman Khan will start shooting of the much-awaited ‘Dabangg 3’ in April 2019, the third installment of the film Dabangg released in 2010.



Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has confirmed the good news for Chulbul Pandey fans and told Mumbai Mirror “Yes Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April this year.”

Arbaaz went on to say that Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan in lead and it’s director will be Prabhudeva.

According to Times Now, Dabangg 3 will be based on real life of a cop from Noida.

Dabangg’s sequel Dabangg 2 had hit the screens in 2012.