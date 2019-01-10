Zayn Malik all set to perform on stage again

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik left thousands of his fans disheartened after he announced he will no longer be performing any more concerts due to his anxiety issues.



However, it seems that his fans can very soon expect him to be take centre-stage as the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer shared he will be making a comeback and do concerts.

The singer, after releasing his second solo album Icarus Falls just month, in a Twitter post, revealed he is all pumped up to perform in front of a thumping audience.

Zayn wrote, “I cannot wait to get on stage! Mans got tunes that bang for days! Haha, feeling ready.”

His tweet was welcomed by his fans who expressed their excitement upon learning the news.

A Twitter user wrote, “I am so proud of you! We got you, Zayn. We can’t wait for you to put the stage on fire with those vocals!” while another one said, “Oh my God, I’m so excited for you! This year will truly be yours, Z. Can wait for this.”

On the personal front, it doesn’t look like it’s a great time for Zayn as rumours regarding split with girlfriend Gigi Hadid have been circulating of late.