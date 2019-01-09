Pakistani actress Sara Loren denied Indian visa

KARACHI: Pakistan's starlet Sara Loren, who made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Kajraar, has reportedly been denied Indian visa due to the political tension between two countries.



The model-turned-actress has also shined in another Bollywood thriller Murder 3, she has recently made an appearance in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and is now all set to make a comeback in Bollywood opposite Arshad Warsi in a comedy film titled, Fraud Saiyaan.

Though she actively participated in the promotions for her previous Bollywood movies, this time around, the actor has not been given a visa.

"I wish I could join my team members in India at this moment,” Loren was quoted by Mid-day as saying. "Sitting on a sofa, having coffee and watching my [film’s] song on repeat is wonderful. I will hopefully join my team before the film releases."

The shooting for Fraud Saiyaan wrapped up in August 2016, before the ban on Pakistani artistes working in India was imposed.

It has also been reported that the actor’s dual citizenship affords her the right to apply for a visa from Dubai.

