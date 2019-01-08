Deepika blesses Ranveer. Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty after Simmba success

While Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh are basking in the success of Simmba, it appears that Deepika Padukone is the one being held for the film’s triumph for bringing in good luck into her husband’s career after marriage.



While the celebration of Simmba’s success comprised of stalwarts from all around, Deepika and Ranveer predictably stole the show yet again with their charm and beauty.

In one of the circulating photos from the night, Deepika can be seen blessing up the trio behind the blockbuster hit, producer Karan Johar, director Rohit Shetty and lead star Ranveer Singh.

Ten days after hitting theaters, the cop drama has racked up nearly Rs200 crore becoming the third highest grosser of 2018 with trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealing: “#Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears ₹ 200 cr mark... Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz."





