Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor knock out three Khans at Box office in 2018

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have knocked out three Khan’s of the Bollywood at box office ladder in 2018 as non of the Khan’s is among the top three positions.



Ranbeer Kapoor’s film Sanju collected 342 crore becoming the top grosser of the year 2018 while Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat was on the second with Rs302 crore.

While, the year 2018 was no less than a nightmare for Khans as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero which is still running in the cinemas collected Rs88, Salman Khan’s Race 3 earned Rs166 crore and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs151 crore at the box office in 2108.



Released on December 28 last year, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has collected Rs173 crore becoming the third highest grosser so far and it’s still gearing up.

It was also 2006 when three Khan failed to grab first three positions and were also knocked out by Hrithik Roshan starrer Dhoom 2 which earned Rs 81 crore, the Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ with Rs 75 crore and Hrithik Roshan Krrish with Rs 72 crore.