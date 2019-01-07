Anushka showers hugs on Virat, celebrates post India's historic win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is basking in the glory of success post India’s maiden Test series win in Australia and his ladylove Anushka Sharma was by him to revel in all celebrations.

In a staggering series, Kohli’s men emerged victorious after they dominated the hosts massively, earning the team their much-deserved win.

Anushka, who had joined Virat to celebrate the New Year by his side, was also seen at the Sydney Cricket Ground to be a part of the Indian team’s celebrations.

In a first, India defeated Australia away from home after 72 years, to bring home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It had toured the country eleven times but never managed to beat it on their home ground before. Kohli became the first captain to achieve this feat and celebrated with wife Anushka at the SCG.

The fourth Test that ended in a draw made India winner having won the first and third Test.

Anushka entered the ground along with family members of other players after the match came to an end and showered hugs on Virat as they celebrated together.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife and children also celebrated with the cricketer and the rest of the team.

