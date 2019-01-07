Ranveer Singh hikes his fee after two blockbuster films in 2018

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh after releasing two blockbusters in 2018 and also tying the knot in one of the most talked about weddings of the year, has unsurprisingly hiked up his fee for the new year.



As the 33-year-old actor charmed every director and producer in B-Town with his intense and ferocious role in the super hit Padmaavat as well as the impassioned and zesty avatar he essayed in Simmba, filmmakers will now have to pay a hefty price to cast him as the lead in their projects.

Deccan Chronicle citing a producer in a report states: “Ranveer is riding a never-before high after the super-success of Padmaavat and Simmba. His equity has shot up to a much higher level than what it was in 2017. Understandably he has hiked his price, he now charges much more than his contemporary Varun Dhawan.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor has routed Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan who as of last year, was the highest paid actor of his generation.

Ranveer’s upcoming release Gully Boy will decide whether the actor can hold firm his top spot before getting moved.