No films for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh this year

Everyone’s favorite on and off screen couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been charming the crowds with their star performances and real chemistry in multiple films together, however, with the start of the new year, fans may not get to see the pair together.



Last year began with the two rocking the cinematic universe with the super hit Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Padmaavat’ but DeepVeer fans are starting 2019 on a sad note as the Simmba actor revealed that he will not be sharing screen space with his wife this year.

“My wife and I will not have a film together this year. I’m hoping that filmmakers will approach the two of us with a script that we like and can take it forward. I’m looking forward to sharing screen space with her,” stated Ranveer in an interview.

Alongside ‘Padmaavat’, the duo has previously appeared together in films like 2013 released ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’ followed by ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in 2015.

“The chemistry between us is extra special. It has been seen and proven. Much as I am truly, madly and deeply in love with her, I am aching to act with Deepika again. As a fan of her work, I have been waiting patiently for her to commit to a film. And, I’m truly overjoyed that she has committed to working with Meghna Gulzar on Chhapaak,” he added.

He goes on: “I want to see her on screen. I get very excited about her work. It would be awesome if someone came along with a script that both of us found exciting. I will jump at it and I’m guessing she will also like to do it.”