Nokia 9 Pureview: 'World's first' smartphone with 7 cameras

The smartphone makers are engaged in fierce competition to keep the users intact with new and advanced features.



Nokia, which re-entered the market, is making hectic efforts to establish itself as a brand to reckon with where Chinese companies are flooding global markets with new and advanced products.

With its latest, 'seven-camera' Nokia 9 Pureview, HMD has taken on Samsung Galaxy A9, which was launched recently as world's first 4 Camera phone.

“It’s not for sure how many megapixels will each of the five rear lenses will hold but it is expected to be around that of what Huawei Mate 20 Pro or P20 Pro,” according to reports.

“At the front, there might be two cameras for a better selfie experience”

As per the leaked promo video and previous reports, Nokia 9 Pureview is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which has been there in other flagship smartphones as well.