Watch: Akshay Kumar 'sharing with you all the first sunrise of the New Year'

Besides giving blockbuster movies, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumaro is also known for his good habits like waking up early to work out.



During interviews, he is often asked to share fitness tips and diet plans.

As the people took to social media platforms to post new year messages, the Bollywood superstar has shared a motivational video for his fans with even more beautiful caption.

In the footage the "2.0" actor is seen working out as the new year sun rises above the horizon.

The video was accompanied by a caption that reads" "Sharing with you all the first sunrise of the New Year :) My workout motivation : two action-packed films this year, so find something to make you wake up, get up and get out there! Wishing you all a healthy and #HappyNewYear"



