Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2018

Most engaged stories of The News on social media

Karachi: The News has engaged its viewers on social media sharing major stories published in its latest and print section.

It has also received an outstanding response from the visitors.

Following are some of the top stories which engaged The News viewers on Social Media (Facebook and Twitter)

Top most engaged stories from January to March  on Facebook

Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018

Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away

Afridi offers to pay for treatment of Mansoor Ahmed

 Top most engaged stories from January to March on Twitter

Rao Anwar removed from post, put on ECL over Naqeebullah's killing

Sridevi passes away

Saudi crown prince says those who forbid mixing between two sexes are ‘extremists’

Top most engaged stories from April to June on Facebook

Ramiz Raja recounts tale of secret 1992 world cup huddle to discuss Imran

Pakistan's hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed passes away

Second T20: Pakistan crush Scotland, win series 2-0

Top most engaged stories from April to June on Twitter

 ‘JIT deliberately avoided evidence in favour of accused’

 PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings

Respect the vote: It’s now or never, says Maryam

Top most engaged stories from July to September on Facebook

Nasser Hussain rates Pakistan as favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019

Tell them to call in 30 minutes, I’m busy here; PM Imran on French President’s call

AB de Villiers agrees to take part in PSL-4

Top most engaged stories from July to September on Twitter

 I will be posting some texts soon: Reham Khan

 Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution

Top most engaged stories from October to December on Facebook

Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since becoming PM: aide

Shahid Afridi leaves PSL team Karachi Kings

PM House converted into Islamabad National University

Top most engaged stories from October to December on Twitter

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Nick, Priyanka touchdown in Jodhpur ahead of their destination wedding

PM House converted into Islamabad National University


