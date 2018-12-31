Most engaged stories of The News on social media

Following are some of the top stories which engaged The News viewers on Social Media (Facebook and Twitter)

Top most engaged stories from January to March on Facebook

Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018



Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away



Afridi offers to pay for treatment of Mansoor Ahmed



Top most engaged stories from January to March on Twitter

Rao Anwar removed from post, put on ECL over Naqeebullah's killing



Sridevi passes away



Saudi crown prince says those who forbid mixing between two sexes are ‘extremists’



Top most engaged stories from April to June on Facebook



Ramiz Raja recounts tale of secret 1992 world cup huddle to discuss Imran



Pakistan's hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed passes away



Second T20: Pakistan crush Scotland, win series 2-0



Top most engaged stories from April to June on Twitter



‘JIT deliberately avoided evidence in favour of accused’

PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings



Respect the vote: It’s now or never, says Maryam



Top most engaged stories from July to September on Facebook



Nasser Hussain rates Pakistan as favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019

Tell them to call in 30 minutes, I’m busy here; PM Imran on French President’s call



AB de Villiers agrees to take part in PSL-4



Top most engaged stories from July to September on Twitter



I will be posting some texts soon: Reham Khan

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House



Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution



Top most engaged stories from October to December on Facebook



Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since becoming PM: aide

Shahid Afridi leaves PSL team Karachi Kings



PM House converted into Islamabad National University



Top most engaged stories from October to December on Twitter



Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Nick, Priyanka touchdown in Jodhpur ahead of their destination wedding



PM House converted into Islamabad National University





