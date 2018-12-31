Most engaged stories of The News on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: The News has engaged its viewers on social media sharing major stories published in its latest and print section.
It has also received an outstanding response from the visitors.
Following are some of the top stories which engaged The News viewers on Social Media (Facebook and Twitter)
Top most engaged stories from January to March on Facebook
Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018
Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away
Afridi offers to pay for treatment of Mansoor Ahmed
Top most engaged stories from January to March on Twitter
Rao Anwar removed from post, put on ECL over Naqeebullah's killing
Saudi crown prince says those who forbid mixing between two sexes are ‘extremists’
Top most engaged stories from April to June on Facebook
Ramiz Raja recounts tale of secret 1992 world cup huddle to discuss Imran
Pakistan's hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed passes away
Second T20: Pakistan crush Scotland, win series 2-0
Top most engaged stories from April to June on Twitter
‘JIT deliberately avoided evidence in favour of accused’
PPP paid $100,000 to Washington lobbyist for Bilawal meetings
Respect the vote: It’s now or never, says Maryam
Top most engaged stories from July to September on Facebook
Nasser Hussain rates Pakistan as favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019
Tell them to call in 30 minutes, I’m busy here; PM Imran on French President’s call
AB de Villiers agrees to take part in PSL-4
Top most engaged stories from July to September on Twitter
I will be posting some texts soon: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution
Top most engaged stories from October to December on Facebook
Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since becoming PM: aide
Shahid Afridi leaves PSL team Karachi Kings
PM House converted into Islamabad National University
Top most engaged stories from October to December on Twitter
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Nick, Priyanka touchdown in Jodhpur ahead of their destination wedding
PM House converted into Islamabad National University
