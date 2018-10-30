Tue October 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

LONDON: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child early on Tuesday.

As per details, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

While announcing the auspicious birth of his first child on his Twitter handle, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik said : "Excited and mother and baby are doing well." He also thanked to everyone for wishes and prayers.

The 32-year-old Indian tennis superstar, in the last few months, has shared numerous photographs on social media where she and her family members were seen attending events related to the baby.

Having blessed with blissful moments, Sania Mirza's sister shared her excitement on Instagram, saying: "It's a boy Alhamdulillah"



There were also rumours that the tennis star has already given birth to a baby boy. Shoaib, who reunited with Sania after the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018, took to Twitter to make an appeal to his fans.

"We will do a proper announcement when the kid decides to arrive, please keep us in your Duas (and don’t believe everything you see/read on the internet please!)," Shoaib tweeted.

