Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

Sports

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

AB de Villiers agrees to take part in PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: South Africa’s star batsman AB de Villiers has agreed to be part of the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported by Geo News.

A source has confirmed this to Geo TV, saying: “He’s coming to PSL.”

The source further said: “As we speak, he is available for around three weeks, you can say around seven matches”.

AB de Villiers has been regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of South Africa. He holds many national and international batting records.

This has also been said by the sources that David Warner and Steven Smith of Australia are likely to join the PSL – 4.

