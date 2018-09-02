AB de Villiers agrees to take part in PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: South Africa’s star batsman AB de Villiers has agreed to be part of the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported by Geo News.

A source has confirmed this to Geo TV, saying: “He’s coming to PSL.”

The source further said: “As we speak, he is available for around three weeks, you can say around seven matches”.

AB de Villiers has been regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of South Africa. He holds many national and international batting records.

This has also been said by the sources that David Warner and Steven Smith of Australia are likely to join the PSL – 4.