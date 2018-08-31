Tell them to call in 30 minutes, I’m busy here; PM Imran on French President’s call

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with TV anchors and senior journalists where he asked them to give his team three months time to evaluate their performance.



During the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister Imran Khan but he was busy in meeting with journalists including Hamid Mir and other senior TV anchors.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua wanted PM to attend the call but PM Imran said, “I am busy here tell them to call in 30 minutes.”



