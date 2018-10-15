Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since becoming PM: aide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since he took office on August 17, Naeem ul Haque, Special Assistant to PM said Sunday after the premier held a meeting with leading businessmen and economy experts to discuss current economic situation and growth of the economy.



“A four hour intense and extremely useful meeting by PM with top businessmen and economists to discuss the economic situation just ended at Bani Gala. Earlier the PM had cast his vote in NA53 Islamabad. Not a single day off from work since he took over as PM,” he tweeted.

The prime minister has on several occasions directed his ministers to work day and night to serve the masses.

Economic challenges

The PM had a detailed discussion on the current challenges and way forward in steering the country out of present situation and putting it on sustainable growth trajectory with an aim to implement the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s reform and growth agenda.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hussain Dawood, Ali S Habib, Bashir Mohammad, Arif Habib, Mian Abdullah, Tariq Segal, Khurrum Mukhtar, Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, Dr Salman Shah, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan and others, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The participants while acknowledging huge challenges that the present government inherited, appreciated the measures taken by it to stabilize the economy and restore confidence of the business community.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the current economic situation had necessitated difficult economic decisions, however, the government was trying its best to protect the poor and vulnerable.

The prime minister thanked the delegation for their valuable input and said the input of the business community would help the government remove bottlenecks in way to attract investment and ensure growth of industry in the country.

The delegation appreciated the 5 million housing project of the present government, which, they said, would not only generate economic activities but would also help in creation of jobs and growth of allied local industries associated with the construction sector.

Discussing various issues of economy, the participants presented proposals to strengthen the local industries and provide them with a level-playing field in order to make Pakistani products internationally competitive.

They assured the prime minister that the business community would provide its full support to the government towards implementing its reform agenda and overcoming the current economic challenges.

The meeting also discussed in detail various short, medium and long term measures to promote vital sectors of economy such as agriculture, industry etc., on one hand, and to plug the holes that were continuously draining the economy, on the other.