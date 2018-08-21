Tue August 21, 2018
August 21, 2018

No holidays for PM: Imran Khan to work during Eid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be working during the Eid ul Azaha holidays  at his military secretary’s residence instead of vacationing at Bani Gala. 

Earlier this week, the prime minster had shifted to the military secretary’s residence where he would be residing during his stint  as a prime minister.

However, during the first session of the Federal cabinet, PM Imran Khan assigned his cabinet to work 14 hours a day, telling them that he himself is working for more than 16 hours , Geo News quoted unnamed sources as saying.

PM Khan also mentioned about how country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt and announced that he will live in a three-bedroom house instead of the palatial Prime Minister House during his address to the nation on Sunday.

