Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to convert the palatial PM House into an educational institution, Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mehmood said Thursday.



The minister further expressed plans to transform Governor House-Murree into a Trust Complex as well as Punjab House and Governor House-Rawalpindi into educational institutions respectively.

The Governor House in Lahore will be turned into a museum and art gallery, it's park will be open for public, he added. Hall located on 90 Shahrah will be made convention centre and the Chamba House will operate as Governor Office.

Mehmood also informed about considerations regarding turning the Governor House in Karachi into a museum.

“We will consult the Sindh government on the matter,” he said.



Talking about the Governor Houses in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood said, they will be turned into museums, whereas the Governor House in Nathia Gali will be made into a state-of-art resort.

Decisions related to other government offices will be taken later, he added.