Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’
Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to convert the palatial PM House into an educational  institution, Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mehmood said Thursday.

The minister further expressed plans to transform Governor House-Murree into a Trust Complex as well as Punjab House and Governor House-Rawalpindi into educational institutions respectively.

The Governor House in Lahore will be turned into a museum and art gallery, it's park will be open for public, he added. Hall located on 90 Shahrah will be made convention centre and the Chamba House will operate as Governor Office.

Mehmood also informed about considerations regarding turning the Governor House in Karachi into a museum. 

“We will consult the Sindh government on the matter,” he said. 

Talking about the Governor Houses in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood said, they will be turned into museums, whereas the Governor House in Nathia Gali will be made into a state-of-art resort.

Decisions related to other government offices will be taken later, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Kulsoom Nawaz's death and the insanity that followed

Kulsoom Nawaz's death and the insanity that followed
Army chief appreciates improvement in NUST’s global ranking

Army chief appreciates improvement in NUST’s global ranking
Zardari, Bilawal to condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif

Zardari, Bilawal to condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award

Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari