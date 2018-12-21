Ceremony to convert PM House into university today

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed its homework to turn the Prime Minister House into a University, reported a private TV channel on Friday.



According to the report, a ceremony of converting the palace into the university would take place at the PM House where overseas Pakistani researchers would be invited to serve the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to describe the aim and features of the university at the ceremony.

The government also plans to hire services of foreign researchers for the university.