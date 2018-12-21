close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 21, 2018

Ceremony to convert PM House into university today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed its homework to turn the Prime Minister House into a University, reported a private TV channel on Friday.

According to the report, a ceremony of converting the palace into the university would take place at the PM House where overseas Pakistani researchers would be invited to serve the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to describe the  aim and  features of the university at the ceremony.

The government also plans to hire services of foreign researchers  for the university.

