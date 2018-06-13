Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Second T20: Pakistan crush Scotland, win series 2-0

Edinburgh: Shoaib Malik blasted a quick-fire 49 as Pakistan powered to an 84-run rout of Scotland in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Malik´s unbeaten innings took just 22 balls and containing five sixes and one four, setting the stage for Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series win.

x
Advertisement

Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) rattled up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket in Edinburgh before Scotland hit back to reduce the tourists to 98-5.

Following on from Sunday´s historic win over England -- the world´s top ranked one-day international side -- Scotland were hoping to claim another big scalp against the number-one ranked T20 nation.

Michael Leask´s three wickets gave Scotland hope, but Shoaib´s brutal hitting kept Pakistan in charge as his side reached 166-6 after their 20 overs.

Scotland had scored 156 in a losing effort in the first T20 clash with Pakistan on Tuesday, but this time they were unable to muster a decent response.

George Munsey was caught for a duck after just two balls and Pakistan made short work of the rest as the Scots finished 82 all out after just 15 overs.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets and Usman Khan claimed two in a commanding display from the Pakistan bowling attack.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Second T20: Pakistan set 167 runs target for Scotland

Second T20: Pakistan set 167 runs target for Scotland
Second T20: Pakistan bat first against Scotland

Second T20: Pakistan bat first against Scotland
FIFA President Infantino to run for re-election in 2019

FIFA President Infantino to run for re-election in 2019
US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
Load More load more