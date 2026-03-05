Jason Dickinson reportedly headed to Oilers in trade with Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson could soon be joining the Edmonton Oilers as the team moves closer to completing a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to a report by Sportsnet citing sources that Edmonton is nearing a deal to acquire Dickinson and forward Colton Dach from Chicago.

In return, the Blackhawks would receive Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional 2027 first round pick.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the draft pick is top 12 protected.

Sportsnet also reported that Chicago will retain 50 percent of Dickinson’s salary.

He is currently in his 11th NHL season and has played 549 career games with the Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars.

Dach, selected 62nd overall by Chicago in the 2021 NHL Draft, has three goals and six assists in 53 games this season.

Chicago would take on Mangiapane’s $3.6million salary for the next two seasons. He has struggled this year, recording 14 points in 52 games and recently spending time in the AHL.

The deal would mark the second trade between Edmonton and Chicago this week after the Oilers acquired defenceman Connor Murphy on Monday.