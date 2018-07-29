I will be posting some texts soon: Reham Khan

Reham Khan's criticism of the PTI has intensified after her former husband won majority of seats in the lower house of the parliament and is all set to be sworn in as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



Not only did she continue to send tweets against the PTI leadership before and after the election, Reham Khan was also invited by foreign broadcasters to comment on Imran Khan and his party.

With 1.97 million followers on Twitter, she has used her social media account to criticise the PTI and its chairman and retweeted posts targeting the prime minister in waiting.

Reham Khan, like all the major political parties in Pakistan, has raised doubts about credibility of the election and went on to call PTI victory note more than a puppet show, drawing strong criticism from Imran Khan's supporters.

When one of the users accused her of stealing her husband's phone before being divorced, she replied on Twitter that she would be posting some texts soon, without elaborating.

Reham Khan published her auto biography just days before the general election.

The PTI supporters called the book character assassination of their leader, while political analysts were of the view that the contents of the book might affect Imran Khan's election campaign.

The fears, however, didn't materialize, as Khan is poised to take oath as prime minister of the country within the next few days.