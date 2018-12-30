Ranveer Singh: 2018 has been ‘phenomenal year’

MUMBAI: For Ranveer Singh 2018 has been a ‘phenomenal’ year both professionally and personally as it brought several highs for the Bollywood superstar.



From playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat to Simmba, the actor garnered applause for his acting capabilities. Marriage with Deepika Padukone in late November was the highest point in his personal life.

"It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment and I'm happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen," Ranveer said in a statement.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba also starring Sara Ali Khan, released a couple of days ago, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Padmaavat registered Indian Rs. 19 crore on its opening day and Simmba recorded Rs. 20.72 crore net on Day 1 - which also marks Ranveer's biggest opening.

"It's been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter," added the actor.

Ranveer thanked Rohit Shetty for the success of Simmba.

"The record-breaking opening of Simmba is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly."

He continued: "It was not an easy role to pull off but I put my head down and put in the work and I'm overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on Simmba. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit Simmba out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times."