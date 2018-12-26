Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero records marginal upswing at box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero finally saw a marginal upswing at the box office on the Christmas holiday.



The film, which has faced lukewarm reception from critics and fans alike, earned Rs 12.75 crore on Tuesday while its’ Monday total was Rs 9.50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported, “#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz.” Made at an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, the film has been struggling at the box office. After Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, this is the third Khan film to get a thumb down from the audience. However, the film has faced a much lower opening as compared to those two films.

Zero collected a total of Rs 59.07 crore in its first weekend with the first Friday bringing in Rs 20.14 crore. The numbers failed t pick up over the weekend as expected with Zero earning Rs 18.22 crore and Rs 20.71 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Billed as the most expensive film of SRK’s career, the film has found an unlikely challenger in the Kannada film, KGF.

Starring Yash in the lead role, the period film has made Rs 75 crore in four days of release, outpacing Zero.