Sneak peek inside Zoe Viccaji's decorous wedding ceremony

This year has undeniably been chiming loud with wedding bells all around the world of A-list celebrities and the latest one to join the newly-marrieds’ list is our vocal powerhouse, Zoe Viccaji.



The 35-year-old singer and songwriter tied the knot with Kamal Khan on Sunday in a close-knit and decorous ceremony in Karachi, attended by some of her closest friends including actor Sanam Saeed and her sister of Coke Studio fame, Rachel Viccaji.

The new bride embodied elegance and class by keeping her style minimal with light makeup and a strapless white lace dress.

On the other hand, the groom rocked a blue suit with a checkered pocket square and a printed tie.

The Cake starlet was spotted in her floor-length sleeveless lavender gown with loose curls hanging.

Moreover, Rachel was the epitome of class as she performed her maid-of-honor duties in a plain silk floor-length burgundy gown.









