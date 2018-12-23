Zero’s struggle at box office continues for second day

Bollywood film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is struggling at the box office as it has managed to collect merely Rs. 18.22 Indian crore on the second day of its release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film's business should have "witnessed solid growth" on Saturday. But it slipped on the second day of its release.

“Business should've witnessed solid growth after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the box office," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The Indian films so far collected Rs. 38.36 crore deespite its impressive star cast.

Zero hit the screens on Friday and it clashed with Prashanth Neel's Kannada film KGF.

Zero opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chaterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Zero, riding on SRK's back, reaches for the stars, but its astral ambitions are thwarted by a lack of imagination and genuine understanding of the minds of people struggling to ward off undeserved ridicule and earn rightful recognition."