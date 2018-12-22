close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai releases video, praising SRK, Zero

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has lavished praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest release Zero.

The Bollywood superstar plays vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie.

According to Indian Express, Malala watched the film on Friday and in a video message doing the rounds on social media she said she and her family loved the movie directed by Aanand L Rai.

“Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family Loved it,” she said.

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor to meet her.

