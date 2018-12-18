Sonam Kapoor titled PETA India's Person of the Year for animal welfare

Bollywood megastar Sonam Kapoor after maintaining a vegan diet has been named as India’s Person of the Year for 2018 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The 33-year-old starlet has marked a name for herself for maintaining a strictly vegan diet while also making sure to keep animal skins out of her handbag line for her fashion brand Rheson all the while being a vocal activist against animal cruelty as well, for which she earned herself the title.

PETA India Associate Director Sachin Bangera revealed in a statement “Whether she’s enjoying vibrant vegan meals or rallying her fans to do their part to stop animal suffering, Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to help animals any way she can.”

“We encourage everyone to take a page out of her book and live with compassion and respect for all beings,” he added further.