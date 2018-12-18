Sara Ali Khan reveals how 'Kedarnath' brought her grandmother and mother together

While Sara Ali Khan has quickly started reigning over hearts with her star performance in her debut film Kedarnath, the actor’s family is also bursting with pride for her.



During an interview with DNA India, the 25-year-old star revealed how her grandmother Sharmila Tagore has her head held high after receiving a hefty amount of praises for the young star’s performance in her first Bollywood film.

“Dadi is extremely proud. She is getting a lot of messages from people,” she stated.

That, however, was not the best part for Sara as she went on to reveal: “She messaged mom which was a big one for me. I think dadi messaging mom, after you know... life, that we have, that was really something.”

“That’s amazing. If as a character, you can bring audiences together and as an individual you can bring your family together for 30 seconds also, that’s something,” she added further.

Sharmila had earlier spoken about her granddaughter’s film prior to its release during an interview with IANS, saying: “Yes, I am so excited about her debut (in the film Kedarnath). I am very impressed by her… though I don’t see why her self confidence should surprise me. But whether it was Koffee With Karan, Rajeev Masand, BBC…her confidence, humility and charm made me so happy… it’s so heartwarming to see her the way she has turned out.”