Maren Morris teases musical collab with ex Ryan Hurd 2 years after split

Maren Morris has teased that she is working on new music with ex-husband Ryan Hurd, 2 years after finalizing her divorce.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old songstress posted a photo of her ex-partner, seemingly hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

"We back,” she penned over the image.

Source: Maren Morris' Instagram

This musical collaboration wouldn’t mark the first time they’ve made music together. The exes first met in 2013 while writing Tim McGraw's Last Turn Home.

Maren previously teamed up with Ryan on his 2021 single, Chasing After You.

Maren and Ryan finalized their divorce in early 2024. They share a six-year-old son, Hayes.

Last year, Maren made an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, where she revealed that she and Ryan were on very good terms.

“I’m lucky that we love each other so much still," said the Highwoman hitmaker. "We have the highest respect, but also there is that devastation that two people [who] love each other that much can’t make it work in the real world. It’s always going to be multifaceted.”

“We're neighbors, and I'm so fortunate that we have put our son above each other's s--t,” she added. “It's better for the two of us if we're getting along, as well as coparenting our son.”