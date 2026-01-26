Maren Morris teases musical collab with ex Ryan Hurd 2 years after split
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd finalized their divorce in early 2024
Maren Morris has teased that she is working on new music with ex-husband Ryan Hurd, 2 years after finalizing her divorce.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old songstress posted a photo of her ex-partner, seemingly hinting at an upcoming collaboration.
"We back,” she penned over the image.
This musical collaboration wouldn’t mark the first time they’ve made music together. The exes first met in 2013 while writing Tim McGraw's Last Turn Home.
Maren previously teamed up with Ryan on his 2021 single, Chasing After You.
Maren and Ryan finalized their divorce in early 2024. They share a six-year-old son, Hayes.
Last year, Maren made an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, where she revealed that she and Ryan were on very good terms.
“I’m lucky that we love each other so much still," said the Highwoman hitmaker. "We have the highest respect, but also there is that devastation that two people [who] love each other that much can’t make it work in the real world. It’s always going to be multifaceted.”
“We're neighbors, and I'm so fortunate that we have put our son above each other's s--t,” she added. “It's better for the two of us if we're getting along, as well as coparenting our son.”
-
Eminem targeted with Epstein claims amid ICE protests
-
Kanye West reveals Bianca Censori's crucial advice changed his life
-
Holly Hunter says walking barefoot in 'Star Trek's felt THIS
-
Quinton Aaron gofundme: over $3,000 raised after Sandra Bullock's co-star's hospitalization
-
'Infinite Icon': Paris Hilton speaks about her documentary
-
Amanda Seyfried's secret rule for surviving work away from kids revealed
-
Sydney Sweeney political views questioned as celebrities condemn ICE crackdown
-
Naomi Watts vows to change major issue in Hollywood