Jessie J calls off Toronto concert due to 'extreme weather'

Jessie J has cancelled her Toronto concert due to the extreme weather affecting the region.

The 37-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on Sunday night. However, the heavy snowfall and dangerously low temperatures led to the cancellation of her concert.

Jessie announced the cancellation on Instagram on Sunday, saying safety was her top priority.

“I am personally making the decision to cancel tonight’s show in TORONTO," she announced. “I don’t feel comfortable having people risk their safety for the show."

She further penned, “I understand some people will be upset and some I’m sure will be relieved, however I feel this is the right decision.

“You will get a full refund for your tickets," continued the Bang Bang singer. “I am truly sorry.

Jessie added, “I am currently standing in the venue and getting here wasn’t safe and the snow is only getting worse. “I just can’t imagine how people would get home in the dark with the weather like this.

Concluding her message, she penned, "I hope you can respect my decision even if you may disagree. For me safety always has to come first. Lots of love, J.”



