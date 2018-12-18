Eminent TV, film actor Ali Ejaz passes away at 77

LAHORE: Veteran TV, film and stage actor Ali Ejaz breathed his last in Lahore on Tuesday at the age of 77 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Ejaz, whose claim to fame was his iconic television comedy-drama series Khawaja and Son, started his career in 1967. He went on to muster immense fame through hit serials that include Lakhon Mein Teen with Qavi Khan and Athar Shah Khan and Dubai Chalo (1979).

His cinematic journey started in 1961 as he went on to work in superhit movies like FBI Operation Pakistan (1971), Sona Chandi (1983), and Chor Machaye Shor (1996).

Ejaz also initiated a social welfare programme near Sialkot under his NGO named Ali Ejaz Foundation.

The project entitled Homes for the Welfare of the Old People aims to build 132 homes.