Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Anushka look ethereal together: see pics

MUMBAI: As the team 'Zero' is busy with the film's promotions, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma posed some stunning pictures for their film's director Aanand L Rai, which gained lots of applause from their fans.

The photos were posted by Katrina and Anushka on their respective Instagram handles to endear their thousands of fans who miss no opportunity to have a glimpse of their favorite stars.



Ktarina Kaif wrote the caption "Together at last," while Anushka Sharma, who shared a similar picture, captioned it as, "All in one frame."

In the pictures, SRK, who plays Bauua Singh, is sandwiched between Anushka and Katrina while Aanand L Rai poses behind the trio.





The entire team of the film is currently gearing up for the release Zero. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and fans have been eager to see King Khan slay it on the silver screen.



Zero, a love triangle, tracks the story of vertically challenged Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a cerebral palsy patient Aafia, played by Anushka, who is also a scientist. Later, Bauua gets involved with an alcoholic actress Babita Singh, played by Katrina Kaif.

Zero reunites Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.





