close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 18, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Anushka look ethereal together: see pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

MUMBAI: As the team 'Zero' is busy with the film's promotions,  Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and  Anushka Sharma  posed some stunning pictures   for their film's director Aanand L Rai, which gained lots of applause from their fans.

The photos were posted by Katrina and Anushka on their respective Instagram handles  to endear their thousands of fans who miss no opportunity to have a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Ktarina Kaif  wrote the caption "Together at last," while  Anushka Sharma, who shared  a similar picture, captioned it as, "All in one frame." 

 In the pictures, SRK, who plays Bauua Singh, is sandwiched between Anushka and Katrina while Aanand L Rai poses behind the trio. 

View this post on Instagram

Together at last @iamsrk @anushkasharma @aanandlrai

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


The entire team of the film is currently gearing up for the release Zero. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and fans have been eager to see King Khan slay it on the silver screen.


Zero, a love triangle, tracks the story of vertically challenged Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a cerebral palsy patient Aafia, played by Anushka, who is also a scientist. Later, Bauua gets involved with an alcoholic actress Babita Singh, played by Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram

ज़ीरो trailer launch आज

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Zero reunites Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.


Latest News

More From Entertainment