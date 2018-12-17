Katrina Kaif 'deeply hurt' over Thugs of Hindostan's failure

While Thugs of Hindostan failed to leave a lasting impact on the audience, it has taken a toll on Bollywood megastar Katrina Kaif as she reveals how the failure has affected her ‘personally.’



According to DNA India, the 35-year-old beauty queen revealed that while Aamir Khan had taken the responsibility of the film’s failure to connect with the audience, it had left her hurt and disappointed.

"I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again," she stated.

"In case of 'Thugs..' it was not for lack of trying, something just went wrong in case of Thugs of Hindostan. You need to have guts and urge to try things and be prepared it may or may not work," she added further.

Treading ahead, the Tiger Zinda Hai starlet while talking about her upcoming project ‘Zero’, revealed: “With regards to Zero, it is hard to say. You never know from before a film (whether it will work or not). Lot of work has gone into it. It is hard to tell. I believe it is a good film and is a good story."

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma alongside Katrina is slated for release on December 21.