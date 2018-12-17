Aamir Khan shares the stage with Johnny Depp, Jackie Chan in China

There was a Tsunami of talent at the Hainan International Film Festival in Sanya, China on Sunday when Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared the stage with international icons Jackie Chan and Johnny Depp.

Aamir was representing India at the festival that began on December 9. His pictures from the event have been shared on the internet that shows him sharing the stage with Depp and Chan.

In one of them, Aamir shares the dias with Jackie as they make an announcement.

In another, Aamir is onstage with Depp and French actor Juliette Binoche, best known for her role in films like The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), The English Patient (1996) and Chocolat (2000) and Bond villain actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Aamir’s popularity in China is unequaled as his highest grossing movie Dangal had gone on to make an incredible business of Rs 1400 crores upon release in China.



Another Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar also made huge numbers at the Chinese box office.

Made at an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore, this film too went on the make as much as Rs 977 crore, a bulk of which came from China.

At one point Aamir had even said, “y popularity in China happened by accident. Not many people know that it all started with 3 Idiots (2009), which reached Chinese homes through piracy. I guess they really related to the subject of the education system. Then they followed my work, including PK, and even the TV show Satyamev Jayate.”