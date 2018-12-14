Pakistan to host Asia Cup 2020

DHAKA: Pakistan will host the 2020 Asia Cup or the first time in over a decade, the decision was made during the ACC Executive board meeting in Dhaka.

As per details, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has given the hosting right of next Asia Cup to Pakistan , ACC President Nazmul Hassan announced on Thursday.

"The next Asia Cup, would be palayed in 2020, will be hosted by Pakistan and the hosting right belongs to them. Where they will arrange the tournament, it’s up to them," he said while talking to the media after an executive board meeting of the ACC held in Dhaka.



The tournament, which will switch back to being a T20 event, is scheduled to be played in September 2020 – month ahead of the World Twenty20 in Australia.

The last Asia Cup was hosted by India who staged the tournament in the UAE. While for the next Asia cup, Pakistan has earned the rights to host, but it is not clear yet whether the tournament will be played in the country or the UAE.

It is being expected that Pakistan will also opt to play it on neutral territory as it seems to be difficult for India who have not played in Pakistan since June 2008 as the political issues between the two countries.

The 2018 has been a good year for Pakistani cricket-lovers as the international cricket has slowly returned to the country after the Lahore terror attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009. In the last year cricket loving nation hosted T20Is against Sri Lanka and a World XI in Lahore, while West Indies played a series in Karachi in April this year.