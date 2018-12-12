Cheat India trailer: Emraan Hashmi steals the attention

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India is out.



The Bollywood film highlights the scams carried out during the entrance exams for various fields like engineering, banking, management, UPSC and others.

Rakesh Singh (Emraan) helps in rigging entrance exams with the help of a team of toppers who write exams for other candidates seeking admission in reputed educational institutions.

Singh accepts ‘only cash’ and in return promises a guaranteed seat to them.

Emraan’s character delivers a message that that hard work is meant for salaried people; the rich and powerful only do scams.

But this does not continue for a long time. However, he is not a bit apologetic and feels he is only helping the needy.

While the plot of the film looks predictable, it is Emraan Hashmi who steals all the attention.

The actor, known as the ‘serial kisser of Bollywood’, tries to do something different with the film and seems to have nailed it.