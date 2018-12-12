close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2018

WATCH: Sci-fi film 'Bird Box' rolls out new trailer

Upcoming Hollywood's sci-fi movie 'Bird Box' has released a new trailer amidst piqued anticipation.

Suzanne Bier's directorial, the film is based on the life of a  woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded as make their way through a dystopian setting along a river.

The esteemed cast of the movie includes  actors like including Sandra Bullock,  Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich amongst various others. 

Jointly produced by Chris Morgan and Dylan Clark, 'Bird Box' is all set to grace cinemas on December 21. 

