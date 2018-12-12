American singer B Howard lands in Karachi for 'leisure'

American singer B Howard who is rumored to be the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, landed in Karachi on Tuesday night for ‘leisure’ purposes.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter reached the metropolis from Dubai, through Emirates’ EK-606, hence confirming the previous hovering suppositions about his visit.

Talking to Geo News, the record producer revealed the reason behind his arrival to Karachi saying: “I have come to Pakistan for leisure. I want to see the city and enjoy my time here.”

It was revealed further that the purpose of the visit may also be to render a progressive image of the country while there may be a chance of him filming a documentary on Pakistan as well.

The singer has been rumored by several media reports to be the son of pop sensation Michael Jackson, suggesting that his mother Miki Howard had an affair with MJ.