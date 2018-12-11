Sara Ali Khan sheds light on her weight loss journey

Bollywood star-child Sara Ali Khan is all the rage these days after her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ hit theaters last week with the actor captivating hearts with her star power and immense beauty.



With before and after pictures of the 23-year-old actor circulating the internet, the starlet recently came forth shedding light on the extensive journey she went on to get in shape.

SpotboyE revealed that during the course of her education, she had weighed up to 96kgs but after returning home she worked tirelessly to reduce over 30kgs to an extent that her mother Amrita Singh also had trouble recognizing her.

“She recognised me at the airport only because of my suitcases; I was looking completely different,” she joked.

Moreover she revealed that her journey extended to over a year and a half: “It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself.”

About her stay in the United States playing a part in her weight gain, the Simmba star revealed: “On one hand you, could eat a pizza and on the other, you could have proteins. On one hand you could get a chocolate and on the other, you could eat salad. That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”