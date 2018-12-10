Beyonce enthralls audience at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding function

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer and actress Beyonce enthralled audience at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding functions with her dazzling performance.
She is one of the one of the most sought after popstars and celebrities around the world.
At Isha Ambani’s much talked about pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur that had celebrities and politicians from all over make an appearance and also perform on stage, Beyonce did what she does best - enthrall the audience with her moves.
The pictures she’s uploaded on her Instagram account are proof enough of how she looked and carried off that embellished dress by Abu-Sandeep with metallic thigh-high boots.
First seen in a red gown with a low neck, Bey wore this with our favourite comeback jewellery piece - a mathapatti. Seen most-recently on Deepika Padukone at her wedding to Ranveer Singh in mid-November, the traditional mathapatti is returning and may just make a shimmery return to every girl’s vanity case soon.
American singer and actress Beyonce enthralled audience at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding functions with her dazzling performance.
She is one of the one of the most sought after popstars and celebrities around the world.
At Isha Ambani’s much talked about pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur that had celebrities and politicians from all over make an appearance and also perform on stage, Beyonce did what she does best - enthrall the audience with her moves.
The pictures she’s uploaded on her Instagram account are proof enough of how she looked and carried off that embellished dress by Abu-Sandeep with metallic thigh-high boots.
First seen in a red gown with a low neck, Bey wore this with our favourite comeback jewellery piece - a mathapatti. Seen most-recently on Deepika Padukone at her wedding to Ranveer Singh in mid-November, the traditional mathapatti is returning and may just make a shimmery return to every girl’s vanity case soon.