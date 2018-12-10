Beyonce enthralls audience at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding function

American singer and actress Beyonce enthralled audience at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding functions with her dazzling performance.



She is one of the one of the most sought after popstars and celebrities around the world.

At Isha Ambani’s much talked about pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur that had celebrities and politicians from all over make an appearance and also perform on stage, Beyonce did what she does best - enthrall the audience with her moves.





The pictures she’s uploaded on her Instagram account are proof enough of how she looked and carried off that embellished dress by Abu-Sandeep with metallic thigh-high boots.

First seen in a red gown with a low neck, Bey wore this with our favourite comeback jewellery piece - a mathapatti. Seen most-recently on Deepika Padukone at her wedding to Ranveer Singh in mid-November, the traditional mathapatti is returning and may just make a shimmery return to every girl’s vanity case soon.







