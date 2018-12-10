What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 10, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

It would be wise to double-check travel plans or anything related to higher education, medicine, the law, publishing and the media. Forewarned is forearmed.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be careful with financial transactions with banks, the government and anything that has to do with inheritances or insurance matters. Confusion and misunderstandings are very likely.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Be extra-clear in all your communications with others today, especially partners and close friends. This also might apply to an expert you consult.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Assume nothing at work in order to reduce errors. Similarly, you might be confused about health issues, especially if they’re related to infections or food poisoning.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance is very dreamy today. Because you have Vaseline on your lens, you could follow up with anyone! Just be aware of this influence.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel that you have to help a relative or a family member today, or perhaps, you are the one needing help. Either way, a mutual sympathy exists with others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might spend a time daydreaming, because this is a day full of fantasy and poor concentration! It’s great for escapism, but very poor for work that requires attention to detail.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Double-check all your dealings with financial matters today. If shopping, count your change and keep your receipts. Confusion about cash flow is highly likely.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You need more rest than usual today. It’s hard to get 100 percent behind something, because you’re not entirely sure if you should endorse it. Things are a bit vague today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you don’t feel sure of something, don’t act or say anything. You don’t always have to have the right answer. Some days, no one has the right answer! (That’s how it goes.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might be difficult to read what a female acquaintance wants from you today, because you’re getting mixed signals. Don’t worry; the world is full of mixed signals today!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Be very clear about what bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures want from you today. Do not assume you understand their instructions. Repeat back to them what you think they’re saying.