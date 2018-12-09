Daily Horoscope For Sunday, December 9, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Avoid power struggles with family members today, especially parents, even though you’re super-enthusiastic about vacations, sports or something having to do with children. Easy does it.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Scuffles with others that are really power struggles might occur today. This could be because you are enthusiastic about a family situation or something that has to do with real estate.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Disputes about money and possessions could turn nasty today. What will save you is your sense of optimism and your sense of humor. (Thank heavens.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Be very gentle with partners and close friends today, because it’s easy to disagree. From the point of view of someone else, you might be going overboard, financially speaking.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your enthusiasm for something might make you try to coerce others into seeing things the way you do. This is an easy trap for Leos to fall into, because Leos are such leaders!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid squabbles with friends, especially in group settings. Instead, rely on your own good judgment, because down deep, you know exactly what should be done.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Power struggles with authority figures are highly likely today. Nevertheless, you will get people to agree with you because others will endorse your way of thinking.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today. Instead, talk to people in authority about how to share jointly held property.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day for serious discussions about taxes, debt, inheritances, shared property and insurance matters. You quickly will be at loggerheads! Instead, consult an expert, friend or partner.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Go gently in discussions with partners and close friends today, because disagreements are practically unavoidable. Why not focus on how to best use something you share?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be tolerant and patient with those at work today. Disagreements are not worth the trouble, because you will only create a further rift.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Be patient with children today; similarly, romantic partners must be patient with each other. If you work together for a common goal, this will ease tension. (You also will be pleased at how much you get done!)