What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, December 8, 2018

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

Your focus on home, family and your domestic scene continues. Discussions with parents or older family members could be meaningful.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Short trips, errands, increased reading and writing create demands on your time now. You’re out there flying your colors, talking to everyone!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Continue to focus on ways to promote your earnings. In the bigger picture, however, you’re wondering about your values and what really matters in life.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

With the Sun in your sign now, this is truly your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It’s totally appropriate to put yourself first, because it’s all about you!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Set aside some time to plan what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. If you identify your goals by writing them down, you’ll be surprised how easily they could become a reality.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Share your hopes and dreams for the future with others, especially in groups or meetings. The reason for this is that their input and feedback will help you!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Accept the fact that you are rather high-viz right now, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. People think you are very competent.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do whatever you can to satisfy your urge to travel now. If you can’t physically travel, then be a tourist in your own city, or travel through books and film.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Clean up loose details with taxes, debt and shared property. These are things that nag you in your mind. Wipe those cobwebs clean!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Respect your need for more sleep right now, because you do need it. The Sun, which is your source of energy, is as far away from your sign as it gets all year.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do yourself a favor by getting better organized, because you desperately want to be more efficient, more productive and more effective. You’re on a health kick as well! (Wow.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a playful time for your sign, so do enjoy yourself. Romance, vacations, sports, the arts and playful moments with children will delight you.